All-female cohort of community leaders raises more than $575,000 for annual Rescue in the Rockies for STARS

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) is pleased to announce that the 2019 edition of its flagship fundraiser, Rescue in the Rockies raised more than $575,000. The impressive efforts of the all-female line-up of business and community leaders will make a significant impact on the organization, helping STARS continue with its mission of saving lives.



/EIN News/ -- The incredible women who bravely took on this challenge are: Shannon Bowen-Smed, CEO, Bowen Group; Heather Culbert, executive leader and independent board member; Blaire Lancaster, vice-president, business development and external affairs, Ferus Natural Gas Fuels; Jina Abells Morissette, general counsel and corporate secretary, Cavalier Energy Inc.; and Karen Radford, executive leader and independent board member.

“I can’t thank this group of fierce female ambassadors enough for their enthusiasm and determination to meet their fundraising goal on behalf of STARS,” said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS. “We are incredibly grateful to these amazing women for taking time out of their busy lives to embark on this adventure to help STARS provide vital care to those who need it most.”

Before leaving the Calgary base, participants began their day as a STARS insider with a readiness challenge which included learning the procedures that crew members follow in preparation for their lifesaving missions. The women then took flight in the helicopters, part of a friendly competition to be the first to achieve their fundraising goal of $100,000 to earn a flight back to civilization. They also participated in a survival challenge followed by the air medical crew sharing basic first aid and lifesaving techniques with them. With goals met, they were flown back to Calgary.

“Today has been a rewarding and unforgettable day with this wonderful group of women and the STARS team,” said Karen Radford, executive leader and independent board member. “I am thrilled to say that I surpassed my goal of $100,000 and I couldn’t have done it without the gracious contributions of my friends, family and the Calgary community.”

All funds raised directly support STARS’ day-to-day operations and help give hope to critically ill and injured patients. Since its inception, eight years ago, this event has helped raise more than $6 million for STARS. This would not be possible without the many generous Albertans who pledge their support.

To learn more about Rescue in the Rockies for STARS or to donate, visit rescueintherockies.ca .

About Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS):

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we’ve been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it’s offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.

For more information please contact

Angela Cabucos

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-560-4157

acabucos@brooklinepr.com STARS Media Line

1-866-966-8277

mediainfo@stars.ca



