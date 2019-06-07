Taurus Captures Coveted NRA Publications Golden Bullseye Award

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Taurus is pleased to announce that the editors and staff of NRA Publications' American Hunter has selected the new Taurus® Raging Hunter™ as the 2019American HunterHandgun of the Year. This Golden Bullseye Award is one of the shooting industry's highest honors granted to products acknowledged as the finest available in the shooting sports. Criteria for award selection includes:

Reliable in the field, meeting or exceeding the evaluator's expectations

Innovative in design and function

Readily perceived as a value to the purchaser

Styled in a manner befitting the shooting and hunting industry and, perhaps more importantly, its enthusiasts

The Taurus Raging Hunter is a large-frame, six-shot revolver chambered in .44 Magnum. Featuring an 8.375-inch sleeved barrel construction and integrated Picatinny rail for optics mounting, the Taurus Raging Hunter was designed as an easy carry, well-balanced big-bore revolver for short- to mid-range big-game hunting. Comfort and shooting performance are further enhanced thanks to factory-tuned porting and a gas-expansion chamber that mitigates muzzle rise for quick-action follow-up shots and cushioned grip inserts that minimize felt recoil.

David Blenker, CEO comments, “Our engineers have worked tireless hours in an effort to continue to bring innovation and value to our customers. It is a great feeling to have our Taurus Raging Hunter selected as one of the NRA American Hunter’s most recognized products. We sincerely thank our customers for supporting Taurus for the last 80 years. Please stay tuned to Taurus as we announce our new 2019 products that we hope will have the same impact on the industry.”

This Handgun of the Year selection by American Hunter for the Taurus Raging Hunter represents the 6th Golden Bullseye Award given to Taurus by NRA Publications. The employees of Taurus are deeply honored to receive this special industry recognition.

