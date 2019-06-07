Western Rim Properties Opens Two of its 2019 Projects in the Lakeside Community of Rowlett, Texas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading property development firm Western Rim Properties has just announced the opening of two of their spring 2019 projects. Positioned lakeside in the North Texas community of Rowlett, the firm’s new rental complexes will be under The Towers and The Mansions property umbrellas. The projects that started development in 2018 are located around Lake Ray Hubbard, an ideal setting for young professionals and families who want the luxury of living in a lake community with the benefits of being closely located to DFW.



With six other properties in and around the DFW area, these new projects are the first for Western Rim in the Rowlett, Bayside area. “Western Rim has selected the Rowlett location for two of our 2019 projects based on the long-term renter base that has been growing along with the uptick of both residential and commercial development in the area. These factors combined highlight the city’s growing popularity with North Texas residents and investors as it is a location tailored to both the professional and community interests of today’s populations.” shares CEO and founder Marcus Hiles .

A city that was reported to have over $1 billion in property development projects last year alone, Rowlett has become a magnet for those looking for the city meets suburb lifestyle in an area that presents long-term opportunity. With rising property values, housing availability and the benefits that come with living in close proximity to the DFW metroplex, Rowlett has become a popular area for a diverse group of renters. Situated just 19 miles northeast of Dallas, the suburb community is tucked between the city of Garland and Lake Ray Hubbard and offers a network of business and professional opportunities to residents.

Focused on meeting the needs of Rowlett’s populations, Western Rim has introduced its two new projects with both in-unit luxuries and outdoor accommodations. “Each apartment home offers sleek, energy-efficient appliances, dishwashers, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections, and extra storage. Our rentals are complete with high-end finishing like hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, large windows and more to provide the most contemporary look and feel.” shares Marcus. Both bayside properties also feature outdoor living spaces like pools, clubhouses and outdoor trails, along with community parks and green spaces. Both The Towers and The Mansions complexes will offer 1 to 4-bedroom units starting around $1,100 with a variety of floor plans accommodating diverse styles of living and rental preferences.

With the Rowlett properties the first to open in the firm’s 2019 development projects, Western Rim has six additional rental complexes that will open their doors to the public throughout the year. One of those projects includes another rental property in the Rowlett area that is planned to launch later this summer. This will be Western Rim’s most invested location of the year putting forth nearly half of its new 2019 projects in the lakeside community. With a total of 18 well-established rental properties throughout the state of Texas and just recently establishing its position in Rowlett, Western Rim feels the North Texas community has long-term investment potential and will be the home of even more of its rental projects in the near future.

To learn more about business and development news visit marcushiles-news.com .

