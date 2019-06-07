Shãn Sutherland, Wealth Advisor at Simple Impact LLC, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2019

Shãn Sutherland, Wealth Advisor at Simple Impact LLC

“We're honored to include the talented and resourceful Shãn Sutherland into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shãn Sutherland, a wealth advisor at Simple Impact LLC, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Shãn Sutherland’s incredible achievements in the field of finance, it’s easy to see why she has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include the talented and resourceful Shãn Sutherland into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

A woman of many talents, Shãn Sutherland was featured in Forbes Magazine 2017 Women Business Leaders California edition*. In addition to developing investment plans for executives and leadership professionals, she applies a unique gender filter when establishing investment portfolios that emphasize a women's contribution to corporate decision making and lifelong financial confidence. In 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2019, she was recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as a **Five Star(SM) Wealth Manager. Her credentials and designations are the result of a vigilant passion to meet the needs and requirements of her clientele. Her annual investment in education to maintain these credentials is part of her ongoing commitment and focus.

Sutherland has set up 401(k) retirement trusts for companies with 100+ employees and, more frequently, individual 401(k)s for S-Corps. Being responsible for the money of others, she obtained the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation, which increased her knowledge of fiduciary considerations when reviewing retirement plans. The AIF® process is best applied to overseeing and recommending choices for large-scale 401(k) retirement plan asset and charitable trusts. She also advises other fiduciaries (such as board members) on investment policies, asset allocation, and regulatory updates.



