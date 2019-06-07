CarSmartt® proudly announces new Company updates

MIAMI, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- CarSmartt, Inc., (OTC: CRSM), is pleased to announce the results of our first social media campaign to attract drivers and riders collectively called (Users). As of today, we have reached 2336 users in just under two weeks. The CarSmartt application can be downloaded at app.carsmartt.com.

/EIN News/ -- Our CBO, Mr. Robert Scott, commented, “We are growing at a very fast pace, we didn’t expect so many downloads on our platform with no big marketing push. As of today we have grossed $1,022.47 in revenue and feel this is an outstanding number considering the time frame.

"We have only focused our marketing effort on social media platforms with plans to increase the weekly budget and venture into Google PPC. The price per acquisition is getting lower due to word of mouth. Yesterday we launched the first PPC Google campaign, and people are contacting us every day asking us to speed up their approval process.

"Yesterday we finalized a partnership with GoodHire, one of the leading background check companies in the USA. CarSmartt’s vision is to keep CarSmartt’s security standard the highest in the industry. Every driver who wants to work with CarSmartt needs to log in to the GoodHire portal and submit their information through a link that will be posted on our website. This ensures third party verification of our drivers and increases the level of security tremendously.



"Last but not least CarSmartt is happy to announce that we have signed an agreement with an accounting firm for audited financials/form10 that will enable us to uplist our Company to OTCQB."



Mr. Scott added, “Our intentions and vision for the future of CarSmartt is to increase our users in all cities in the USA and to build a very transparent and shareholder-friendly organization."



About: CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc., is a new ride-sharing company based out in Palo Alto, CA. At CarSmartt®, we aim to make long and short distance traveling safer and more affordable while connecting with people along the way. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers.



CONTACT:

CarSmartt®

228 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Phone: 650-460-7416

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Email: info@carsmartt.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT(R), Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT(R), Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

