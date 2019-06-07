IOM supports Angola in assistance to vulnerable migrants

Caxito, ANGOLA, June 7 - The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Thursday it was available to support Angola to outline mechanisms for assisting vulnerable migrants.,

IOM’s regional director said this Thursday in Caxito, northern Bengo province.

Charles Kwenin made the pledge during a training of trainers workshop on migration flows and trafficking in human beings.

Charles Kwenin said that his organisation acknowledges that irregular mixed migratory movements pose challenge to the sovereignty of states.

Therefore, he spoke of responsibility to protect migrants and refugees, under the international treaties and laws of human rights.

By adopting the global compact on migration in December 2018 in Marrakesh, Morocco, Angola proved to be aware of this need, said the IOM official.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.