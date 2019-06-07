Gazprom and CNPC discuss ongoing preparations for gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.

Gazprom's main partner in China is CNPC, a state-owned oil and gas company.

On May 21, 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed the 30-year Sales and Purchase Agreement for Russian gas to be supplied via the eastern route (Power of Siberia gas pipeline). The document provides for gas deliveries to China in the amount of 38 billion cubic meters per year.

In 2015, Gazprom and CNPC inked the Heads of Agreement for pipeline deliveries of natural gas from Western Siberian fields to China via the western route (Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline) and the Memorandum of Understanding for the project of pipeline gas supplies to China from Russia's Far East.

In 2016, Gazprom and CNPC signed the Memorandum of Understanding on underground gas storage and gas-fired power generation in China.

In October 2017, Gazprom, CNPC, and KazMunayGas signed the Memorandum of Understanding to join efforts in developing the production and sales infrastructure for natural gas as a vehicle fuel within the Europe – China international transport corridor.

In July 2017, Gazprom and CNPC inked the Supplementary Agreement to the Sales and Purchase Agreement for gas to be supplied via the eastern route signed in 2014.

In December 2017, Gazprom and CNPC signed the Heads of Agreement for natural gas to be supplied from Russia's Far East to China.