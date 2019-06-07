Daniel Marshall Brings Inaugural Modern Day Campfire to Graz, Austria

1st Daniel Marshall Modern Day Campfire in Graz, Austria with Guest Star Ralf Moeller

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA (June 6, 2019) – Graz, Austria had its first Cigar Night. Hollywood cigar guru Daniel Marshall brought the Daniel Marshall Campfire cigar event to Graz, Austria, the childhood home of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Schwarzenegger Home, now a museum has rare Daniel Marshall Humidors and Cigars on display. The Graz star-studded event was hosted by Austrian real estate company, C & P Immobilien AG. Campfire events have been held worldwide from Beverly Hills to Berlin, Kitzbuhel, Austria and Shanghai.

Over 120 guests were in attendance including action star and former competitive bodybuilder Ralf Moeller, Olympic alpine medalist Hans Knauss, and No. 1 Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier. Those who attended the prestigious event enjoyed highly coveted Daniel Marshall cigars including the Golden Cigar and the Cigar Aficionado 92pt rated DM Red Label Robusto. Daniel Marshall’s Golden Cigar is the official gold cigar and is personally hand-rolled by Daniel Marshall with pure 24kt Florentine gold leaves. It is often hailed as one of the top celebratory cigars to create life’s most notable golden moments.

The Daniel Marshall Campfire event was celebrated by customers and friends of the hosts as they packed the rooftop terrace of C & P Immobilien AG’s Graz headquarters. DM cigars were eloquently paired with Padre Azul Tequila and Styrian white wine from the Golden Hill Chalets. The host Austrian real estate company was recently awarded the Fiabci Prix d’Excellence for the “Office” category. The award honors nationwide real estate projects with outstanding overall concepts. The "Oscar of the real estate industry" was awarded to the company recognizing their location as an outstanding Austrian real estate projects with innovative character and economic sustainability.

View Austria's ORF Steiermark STEIRERBLICKE on the Daniel Marshall Modern Day Campfire Cigar Night in Graz Austria:

ORF Link 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cswYwBtL7FU

View Austria's ORF SEITENBLICKE TV:

ORF Link 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkFh-43qaZE

Video recap of the Graz Campfire:

2019 Graz Austria Campfire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHzAe02AqHY



About Daniel Marshall:

Daniel Marshall, a 37-year veteran of the cigar industry is one of the leading names in the cigar world. He is top-rated Humidor designer and creator of the coveted 24kt Golden Cigar. DM Humidors & Cigars are enjoyed in the homes and offices of countless Hollywood celebrities, US presidents, dignitaries, titans of industry, fashion designers and the most discriminating cigar lovers worldwide. Marshall is also a cigar and humidor supplier of England’s Royal Family. Since 1982, Daniel Marshall has created and designed for the prestigious luxury gift houses Dunhill, Tiffany & Co., S.T. DuPont, Cartier, Hermes, Fred Joaillier, Harrod’s, Bally of Switzerland and Garrard’s of London. Daniel Marshall’s humidors are historic, with a collection on display at the Smithsonian Museum. One of DM’s highly collectible Governor Schwarzenegger Humidor’s broke sales records in 2016 at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation Gala Fundraiser in St. Tropez. This extremely rare humidor topped the charts for highest amount paid for a modern day humidor with new world DM Cigars. In September 2017, a 1 of 1 humidor DM made for Prince Albert II of Monaco with Daniel Marshall Cigars was put on the block and raised 75,000 Euros to benefit our global oceans. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3Zvw_FoId4

Visit Daniel Marshall’s site at www.danielmarshall.com. You can also find Daniel Marshall on Facebook at www.facebook.com/danielmarshallhumidorsandcigars or follow Daniel Marshall on Twitter @DMCigarWorld or Instagram @DMCigars for real-time updates.

