Dr. Dennis Begos has Advice for Men Concerning their Health

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although not as popular as some awareness months, during the month of June, Men’s Health is a hot topic and Dr. Dennis Begos has several points to address regarding this focused spotlight and subject matter.“There are always going to be jokes about how men never ask for directions and avoid the doctor like the plague, but in all seriousness, men need to be aware of their health for their longevity and quality of life.” Dr. Dennis Begos explained. “We hear about the top health risks and conditions that affect men, such as heart disease and prostate cancer, but one very critical disease that often gets brushed aside is colorectal cancer.”Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. The reason why this is has to do with several factors. The first is obvious, if you’re not going to get a colonoscopy (screening for cancer), you’re not going to get an early diagnosis; and the earlier this disease is diagnosed, the better the chances are for survival. The second obstacle is that colon polyps go unnoticed most of the time. Colon polyps are not always cancerous if caught early, but as they proliferate, they can rapidly become cancerous and can be challenging to treat. The third reason that men are not diagnosed early enough is that they ignore their symptoms. Symptoms are not always prevalent, but the following are the most common: constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, excessive gas, diarrhea, bloody stools, narrow stools, weight loss, vomiting, nausea, and fatigue.Risk factors associated with colon cancer in men are being over the age of 45, having a family history of polyps or colon cancer, smoking, being overweight, having Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis. Dr. Dennis Begos stated , “Screenings save lives. It’s a much better scenario to be proactive, make an appointment with your physician, request a colonoscopy, live a healthy lifestyle and eat a nutritious diet with lean protein, plenty of fiber and fresh produce to keep the colon healthy. Many men are apprehensive about getting a colonoscopy, but the actual test is painless and quick. The preparation is often cited as being worse than the procedure, and colon cancer can be prevented or treated with minimally invasive techniques if caught early.” Dennis Begos MD is a highly-regarded surgeon with many years of progressive surgical techniques and performing life-saving surgery. Dr. Begos has been in hospital leadership and mentoring and training roles for his peers for many years. He takes great pride in educating physicians, medical professionals, and patients.



