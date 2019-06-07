Cinedigm Acquires The Asylum’s World War II Film Starring Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture

D-DAY



Theatrical, On Demand & Digital Release Planned for September 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today, the 75th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings, that it has acquired all North American distribution rights to The Asylum’s WWII film, D-DAY, starring Chuck Liddell (Former UFC Champion & Hall of Famer, Kick-Ass 2, Altitude), Randy Couture (Former UFC Champion & Hall of Famer, The Expendables 2 & 3), Weston Cage Coppola (211, Circus Kane), and Jesse Kove (On Wings of Eagles). Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters, on demand and digitally on September 13, with a DVD release to follow in October this year.

Written by Geoff Meed and directed by Nick Lyon, D-DAY is based on the incredible true story of the elite Army Rangers of the 2nd Battalion.

As thousands of Allied soldiers storm the beaches of Normandy in an attempt to change the course of WWII, Lt. Colonel James Rudder (Cage Coppola), Lt. General Omar Bradley (Liddell), and Major Cleveland Lytle (Couture) lead the 2nd Battalion behind enemy lines and into a firefight against an enemy that greatly outnumbers them. Scaling a one-hundred-foot cliff, these heroic rangers battle to secure a strategic position and destroy a battery of German-seized cannons.

“The Asylum has delivered a dramatic, action-packed WWII movie anchored by a strong leading performance from Weston Cage Coppola, “said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “With the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year, the film conveys the hardship and sacrifice of battle and pays tribute to the brave soldiers who endured so much to achieve this pivotal victory for us.”

“We have a long track record of success with Cinedigm,” said The Asylum COO, Paul Bales. “With a smart, collaborative and experienced team in place, they really understand the evolving marketplace for independent movies, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on D-DAY.”

The film was produced by David Michael Latt (Z NATION). Executive Producer is David Rimawi (BLACK SUMMER).

The deal was negotiated by Melody Fowler, Vice-President of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm, with Kendall Anlian, VP of Worldwide Sales, on behalf of the Asylum.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT THE ASYLUM

The Asylum is one of the world's leading brand-oriented motion picture and television studios. With a focus on high-concept, market-driven entertainment, like the SHARKNADO franchise and the popular BLACK SUMMER and Z NATION television series, The Asylum finances, produces and releases 25 films per year through its direct pipeline to the nation's top retailers and its network of international partners. Since its founding in 1997, The Asylum has released more than 500 films and has built a library of over 250 original productions, including top-rated original productions for Netflix, SYFY, Lifetime, and Animal Planet networks. The Asylum’s apocalyptic thriller BLACK SUMMER for Netflix, was the #1 scripted series on its release. And its critically-acclaimed action-horror series, Z NATION, is one of SYFY’s longest-running and highest-rated. In 2018 the company launched The Asylum -- an ad-supported entertainment network. With over one million hours watched per month, The Asylum is one of the top-rated OTT entertainment channels.

/EIN News/ -- Embeddable Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/6LJMo2wuJZc



