No Fricken Weigh! LAST DAY for FREE Keto Coaching: 21 Day Transformation & Book

No Fricken Weigh! FREE Transformation Challenge

Keto Coach, Tracee Gluhaich, is celebrating the launch of her book: No Fricken Weigh! with a FREE 21 day transformation and coaching experience with purchase.

We believe it is possible to do a complete 180 and age stronger. We challenge the current dogma by helping you create a strong body and a strong mind. We support you every step of the way. ” — Tracee Gluhaich

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracee Gluhaich is an Integrative Health Coach and Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women create a strong body and a strong mind. Her book, No Fricken Weigh! is a #1 New Release and available for free on Kindle today.

In celebration of the success of the book, Gluhaich has a special gift to support women with her 21 day High Energy Transformation. This coaching program comes with meal plans, workouts, mindset work, and self care practices. The participants will also receive coaching every day. Be sure to check out the Book Bonus page and register today!

For today only, the entire 21 day challenge and the Kindle book will be free.

If you are tired of starting over every Monday and want to do a 180 and change the trajectory of your life, this book and challenge are for you. The focus is 21 days to ditch the diet, lose weight the keto way by loving yourself to health. By filling your body with healing foods and your life with nourishing self care, you will heal your life.

REVIEW

"About half way through the book on my first sitting! Very engaging and informative with simple how to’s. Her enthusiasm and energy bounce off the page. Tracee is super relatable. I especially love the “homework”. Great way to keep myself focused. Thanks Tracee! I will review again once I’ve finished!" ~Willie's Girl

Tracee is a certified holistic health coach and personal trainer. She teaches a wide range of group fitness classes, from boot camp to yoga. She is also a vibrant energy practitioner, speaker, and host of the podcasts: Be Well, Be Keto, and High Energy Girl.

No Fricken Weigh! Why I Wrote The Book



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.