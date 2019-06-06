EU and New Zealand complete fourth round of trade negotiations

New Zealand | Brussels, 7 June 2019

EU trade negotiators were in New Zealand from 13-17 May 2019 for the fourth round of negotiations for a trade agreement between the EU and New Zealand.

Following the formal launch by Commissioner Malmström and New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker in June 2018 in Wellington, both sides continued the negotiation towards an ambitious trade agreement covering all key aspects of a modern trade relationship.

The negotiations covered most of the areas of the future agreement, including both sides’ market access offers for services and investment, as well as for public procurement, which had been exchanged in the run-up to the round. The negotiators achieved good progress across all discussed areas. The round was an opportunity to agree on the Transparency chapter.

As part of its transparency commitment implemented since the beginning of the current Commission mandate, the European Commission published a report summarising the progress made. Some additional text proposals submitted by the EU will be made available on the same website shortly.

The fourth round report