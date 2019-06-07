CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Amarin to Present Findings Regarding Challenges of Current Treatment Options in Reducing Cardiovascular Risks for Diabetes Patients, Even for Those With Controlled Cholesterol Levels, at Annual American Diabetes Association…

Approximately 10 Million People with Diabetes Are at Elevated Risk of Cardiovascular Disease1,2

/EIN News/ -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), please note the copy has been updated to directly focus on Amarin’s presentations for the 2019 ADA conference. The corrected release follows:

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and DUBLIN, Ireland, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on improving cardiovascular health, today announced that three Amarin-supported posters will be presented at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions in San Francisco, June 7 – 11, 2019. All three posters highlight important findings regarding the challenges of current treatment options for diabetes patients with cardiovascular risks. More than 30 million adults in the United States have diabetes, 10 million of whom are considered at elevated risk for cardiovascular events, despite being on cholesterol-management medicines.1,2

“We have learned through research that cholesterol and diabetes management is not enough to effectively treat cardiovascular disease in patients with diabetes and other risk factors,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Amarin. “Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in people with diabetes. We applaud the ADA for highlighting the need to better understand and address increased cardiovascular risk in patients with diabetes.”

Amarin-Supported Research to be Presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions

Poster Presentations

Association Between Triglycerides and Residual Cardiovascular (CVD) Risk in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Established CVD: An Analysis of the BARI2D Trial , Abstract 1472-P, Embargoed Until Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Neha J. Pagidipati, M.D., MPH; Ann Marie Navar, M.D., Ph.D.; Hillary Mulder, M.S.; Daniel Wodjyla, M.S.; Sephy Philip, RPh, PharmD; Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D.; Eric D. Peterson, M.D., MPH.

Long-term Statin Persistence is Poor Among High-Risk Patients with Baseline Diabetes: A Real-World Administrative Claims Analysis of the Optum Research Database , Abstract 616-P, Embargoed Until Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. (Pacific Time),

Peter P. Toth, M.D., Ph.D., Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. Michael Hull, MS; Sephy Philip, RPh, PharmD.

﻿Moderated Poster Session

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Inhibits Human HDL Oxidation in a Concentration-Dependent Manner at a Pharmacologic Dose in Vitro , Abstract 612-P; Embargoed Until Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. presented in poster sessions at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) (New Concepts in Lipidology); Monday, June 10, noon (Pacific Time) (General Poster Session)

Samuel, C.R. Sheratt, B.S.; R. Preston Mason Ph.D.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in polyunsaturated fatty acids and lipid science. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin’s commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com .

About Cardiovascular Disease

Worldwide, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the No. 1 killer of men and women. In the United States, CVD leads to one in every three deaths – one death approximately every 38 seconds – with annual treatment cost in excess of $500 billion.3,4

Multiple primary and secondary prevention trials have shown a significant reduction of 25% to 35% in the risk of cardiovascular events with statin therapy, leaving significant persistent residual risk despite the achievement of target LDL-C levels.5

Beyond the cardiovascular risk associated with LDL-C, genetic, epidemiologic, clinical and real-world data suggest that patients with elevated triglycerides (TG) (fats in the blood), and TG-rich lipoproteins, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. 6,7,8,9

