Credit Counsel, Inc. explores latest opportunities at the acclaimed accounts receivable management firm

Credit Counsel, Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides highlights the latest opportunities at the successful South Florida-based debt recovery company.

SOUTH FLORIDA , FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Counsel, Inc . owner Christopher Mihoulides , who first established the business in 1997, explores the latest opportunities within the acclaimed accounts receivable management firm, praised for its flexible, innovative, and state-of-the-art working environment and non-bureaucratic atmosphere for the last 20 or more years."At Credit Counsel , we're an acclaimed accounts receivable management company who possess multiple Fortune 1000 clients," reveals Mihoulides, owner and founder of the business. Credit Counsel, Inc. relies, he says, upon individuals who not only form an integral piece of the company's team from within a particular department or area of expertise but also a piece of the firm's overall direction."We are non-industry exclusive and, with over 20 years of experience, at Credit Counsel, we do not buy debt," explains Mihoulides. "Currently," he continues, "we are looking for an energetic individual possessing a positive attitude with customer service in mind."In seeking an experienced, new collection agent for the firm, Mihoulides explains how the role calls for problem-solving in order to resolve financial conflicts and obtain immediate payment resolution to clear debt. Also required, he says, is an ability to negotiate debt resolution on all accounts with delinquent customers via telephone contact, in order to become current, while maintaining a high standard of professionalism. "Any successful candidate would also perform a variety of tasks to obtain location information for consumers," Mihoulides adds.Requirements imposed by Credit Counsel, Inc. for the position extend to excellent oral and written communication skills, experience using Microsoft Office applications and other computing technology, and an ability to accurately plan, prepare, and execute collection strategies. Any candidate should also be self-motivated, boast a winning attitude, and be results-oriented, according to the company. Experience within the field of medical debt recovery, in particular, is also considered a plus. Compensation for the position is representative of salary, commission, bonus, and residual income."I wholeheartedly believe that Credit Counsel is an outstanding company to work for," suggests Mihoulides. "It's a place where vibrant individuals come to share their energy and reach solutions in the world of financial services," he adds.Credit Counsel, Inc. prides itself on fostering a flexible and innovative work environment where staff are trained in all areas of the organization to function as a company-wide team. "As a result, we have an informal, non-bureaucratic atmosphere that encourages an entrepreneurial spirit," reveals Mihoulides.The company also promises outstanding compensation packages, a state-of-the-art working environment, educational training programs, and paid vacation and sick days. "After all," boss Christopher Mihoulides adds, wrapping up, "our future and yours are one and the same."A national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection, South Florida-based Credit Counsel, Inc. pledges equal access to employment, facilities, and programs, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, national origin, veteran status, or marital status. For more information about Credit Counsel, Inc. or to get in touch, head to http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



