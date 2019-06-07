ThinPrint Named Best of Citrix Synergy 2019 Award Winner in New Technology Category

ThinPrint’s ezeep product of Windows Virtual Desktop delivers on innovation, performance, functionality and ease-of-use to take home top honors at Citrix Synergy 2019

BERLIN and DENVER, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, provider of the world’s leading print management software, today announced that its ezeep product for Windows Virtual Desktop was named a winner of the “Best of Citrix Synergy 2019” Awards in the New Technology category. The Awards recognize outstanding products that were on display at the Citrix Synergy 2019 conference.



Demonstrating its award-winning innovation, value, performance, functionality and ease of use, ThinPrint’s ezeep product fully meets the requirements for Windows Virtual Desktop and enables a secure and easy connection to existing print infrastructure. The product delivers a secure and easy-to-use service that perfectly integrates with Windows Virtual Desktops to enable users to connect their local printers with Windows Virtual Desktop to support printing for mobile and home office employees, as well as ensure management of print environments and policies.

“With our long and impressive history of success and expertise in print management, it is not surprising to us that ThinPrint’s ezeep product for Window Virtual Desktop was named a winner of the New Technology “Best of Citrix Synergy 2019” award,” said Charlotte Künzell, CEO at ThinPrint. “With the evolution of the industry in full effect in 2019, ThinPrint has dedicated itself to staying ahead of the curve in delivering print solutions that will make a long-term impact on the success of our customers.”

ThinPrint’s latest version of ezeep is fully optimized for printing in Windows Virtual Desktop environments. Simply installed via the Azure Marketplace, ezeep is immediately available to the entire organization thanks to the seamless integration with Azure Active Directory. The printers are connected via the ezeep Connector and network printers can be quickly and easily integrated with the ezeep Hub. The solution establishes a secure connection to its print service without the need for a VPN. Administrators can centrally manage print settings via a clear web console with users having the option to make specific settings via an intuitive self-service portal.

The Best of Citrix Synergy 2019 awards were determined by an independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchVirtualDesktop.com. The awards cover the following five categories of the end user computing market: digital workspace; storage, networking and infrastructure; application, access and content security; new technology; and best of show.

/EIN News/ -- For more information or to register for previews of the new offering, visit: https://www.ezeep.com/solution/windows-virtual-desktop-printing/

