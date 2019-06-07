Flushing Bank Finances Charles B. Wang Community Health Center

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank has provided a thirty million dollar Build NYC Resource Tax Exempt Bond to finance the construction of the new Charles B. Wang Community Health Center location at 131-72 40th Road, Flushing, NY.



John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation, stated: "We are quite pleased that we were selected as the Bank to provide the financing for this new healthcare facility in the heart of Flushing. As a community bank with our roots in Flushing, we are proud to play a part in such a significant development and believe there are synergies between our organizations that will benefit the community. We recognize the importance of giving back to the communities we serve and look forward to partnering with the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center organization to contribute to the health and welfare of the people who live and work in Flushing."

About Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Inc.

The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center (CBWCHC) is looking forward to its expansion of a new health center site, meeting the growing community needs for full and equal access to the highest level of healthcare regardless of a person’s ability to pay. As a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center and a Level III Patient Centered Medical Home, CBWCHC has provided high quality, affordable, and culturally effective health care services for over 45 years. Approximately 88% of CBWCHC’s patients are best served in a language other than English, and staff are fluent in a variety of languages and dialects, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Taishanese, Shanghainese, Fujianese, Vietnamese and Korean. “With the support from Flushing Bank, I am excited that we will be expanding our health care services for the Flushing community,” said Jane T. Eng, President and CEO of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center. “There are many residents of Flushing who still lack access to affordable primary care services, particularly for mental health and dental services. We are proud to serve as a primary care access point for those who need it the most and we are proud to be an anchor employer, providing job opportunities for community members. The new site, located at College Point Boulevard and 40th Road, will meet this increasing demand.” Services provided at the new community health center will include internal medicine, family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, mental health, dentistry, social work, and health education. CBWCHC currently has two locations in Flushing, NY and three sites in lower Manhattan. The new community health center will be CBWCHC’s third Flushing location and seventh site overall.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

