Lane Bess, Security Industry Veteran, Joins Panorays as Advisor and Investor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of automated third-party security management, has announced that Lane Bess, former COO of ZScaler and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, has joined as a Panorays advisor and investor to help with the company’s go-to-market strategy and expansion.



Bess is a well-known tech veteran who has previously served as chief operating officer for Zscaler Inc., an innovator and leader in cloud-based Internet security services. He also served as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, where he led the late fundraising and scaled the company from its early go-to-market to a revenue run rate exceeding $200 million on the path to its IPO.

“Panorays has answered a critical market need with their automated third-party security lifecycle management solution. The business value the platform provides is realized immediately, saving companies significant time and money while they easily scale their third-party security program,” said Bess. “I am always looking for the next innovator that can lead its category in the security sector. Panorays exceeds my innovation criteria and is poised to lead among its peers with a superior service offering.”

Bess is joining Panorays as the company is picking up momentum in the market by addressing the need for organizations to check and strengthen the security posture of their entire supply chain. Panorays’ flagship solution is the only SaaS platform that provides a combination of 24/7 monitoring and alerting of attack surface changes, while automating the lengthy and tedious process of security questionnaires.

“Lane’s considerable work in the security technology sector has made him a trusted advisor for many Enterprise CIOs and CISOs,” said Matan Or-El, Panorays’ co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to have Lane contribute to our accelerated growth.”

Panorays has continued innovating its platform with such features as automatic asset discovery, internal policy match, security risk impact of employees’ digital footprint and auto-discovery of third and fourth parties. The platform makes management and engagement with third parties easier by supporting automated business workflow and enabling evaluators to approve suppliers quickly and easily.

Panorays was cited in Gartner’s Innovation Insight for Security Rating Services and was rated a strong performer in the Forrester New Wave Cybersecurity Risk Rating Solutions for Q4 of 2018. The Panorays platform earned a 5/5 star rating by SC Media in cooperation with the Center for Regional and National Security at Eastern Michigan University and has received awards as Start-up of the Year and Top Early Stage Startup.

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security management. Companies using Panorays dramatically shorten their third-party security evaluation process and gain continuous visibility while ensuring compliance to regulations such as GDPR and NYDFS. The Panorays platform enables companies to easily view, manage and engage on the security posture of their third parties, vendors, suppliers and business partners. It is the only platform that combines an external hacker view of the third party together with internal policy enforcement. Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed.

