Culture Media Market to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%; Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicine to Present New Opportunities - TMR

Continuously Improving Technologies Boosts Culture Media Market

Albany, New York, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture media has a key role in microbiology laboratories. The culture medium is widely employed for identification and sensitivity testing and isolation of pathogenic microorganisms. The quality of culture media used for developing colonies is a key factor for defining the quality of a pathology laboratory. Hence, its quality can hamper results of diagnostic tests. Thus, the large laboratories demand high-quality culture media, which is a key factor fuelling growth of the culture media market .

Trend of Customization in Culture Media Propels Market Growth

In order to cater to customized requirements, the key players and new entrants in the culture media market are increasingly investing in the research & development (R&D). Further, they are also focusing on improving quality of the culture media. Additionally, large labs are employing automated process especially to check the quality of culture media. The advent of new technologies is driving growth of the global culture media market. This automation in the technology maintains its quality by eliminating the need for skilled workers and the presence of culture media handlers. Thus, the trend of automation is boosting the culture media market and is likely to continue in coming years.

Further, another trend observed is to provide customized culture media on the basis of customer need in order to maintain its quality and usability on the industrial level. Thanks to these growth-inducing factors, the culture media market is estimated to be worth US$10.1 bn by 2025 from a value US$5.2 bn in 2016. This market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

However, the factors including a high cost for preparation of media culture coupled with the presence of stringent process control parameters in the culture media market are restraining growth of the market. Nevertheless, rising use of the biomolecular ingredients in healthcare to treat some deadly diseases are offering the most lucrative opportunities for growth in the coming years.

This investment for research is primarily observed in the developed region such as North America. Thus, the region accounted for the leading share in the revenue of the global culture media market of 39.3% and which is estimated to increase up to 43% by the end of the forecast period 2025.

Emerging Stem Cell Research to Underpin Growth

Ongoing research and development activities are key factors driving the growth of global culture media market. There have been significant developments in the life sciences industry pertaining to biopharmaceutical products. These developments have created a stir in the market, thereby widening its consumer base. Moreover, it has supported the proliferation of the global culture media market in other emerging industries, thus fortifying its growth.

Furthermore, a rise in emphasis on stem cell research has resulted in the emergence of biotech startups. This has supported the culture media market positively, thereby mushrooming its growth. In addition, increasing applications of cell culture media in contract research organizations have impacted the culture media market favorably, thus underpinning growth. Extensive use in academic research and environmental analysis are other factors fuelling the culture media market’s growth.

Key players operating in the culture media market include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, EIKEN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Scharlab S.L., Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), bioMérieux SA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd., and Neogen Corporation among others.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Culture Media Market: (Media Type – Dehydrated Culture Media, Prepared Culture Media, and Chromogenic Culture Media; End User - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Academic, and Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

