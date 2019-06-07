Roadtrip Nation Documentary Highlighting Innovative Career Pathways for the People of Indiana Nominated for Regional Emmy Award

“Roadtrip Nation: State of Change” follows three students as they interview professionals in Indiana’s most dynamic industries, and discover how hard-working Hoosiers are leading the charge to bring their state—and the world—into the future.

“Roadtrip Nation: State of Change” has been nominated for a Regional Emmy Award in the category Best Documentary - Topical, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter. “State of Change” is currently streaming at stateofchangefilm.com and airing on public television throughout the Ohio Valley. Produced by career exploration nonprofit Roadtrip Nation, “State of Change” follows three college students as they explore careers through a series of interviews with remarkable professionals who are pioneering breakthroughs in in-demand fields—and turning Indiana into a hub for American innovation.



Made possible with support by Strada Education Network, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, and 1st Source Bank, “State of Change” explores the ways in which the people of Indiana are finding new solutions for a changing world.



The film follows Indiana college students Shannon, Dengke, and Jaedyn as they make their way along the Crossroads of America in Roadtrip Nation’s green RV, unsure of where their futures will take them, but curious about the possibilities in their own backyard. The one-hour film features Indiana engineers, business leaders, medical professionals, and more, all of whom are dedicated to making a difference in Indiana and the world at large. They may use different tools—seeds, software, steel—but they all employ them to the same end: finding new solutions for a changing world. Each, in their own way, is making the future easier to navigate.



Throughout their journey, the roadtrippers see how their fellow Hoosiers are finding new solutions for a changing world. With their eyes open to what exists in Indiana, these three young people hope other students and citizens will be empowered to move their lives, their state, and their world forward.



“We’re thrilled that Roadtrip Nation has received this nomination,” said Mike Marriner, co-founder of Roadtrip Nation. “We wanted to film a documentary celebrating the fact you can make just as much of a difference in your home state as in a big city. Our hope was to show the many paths that inspiring people all over Indiana are taking to make a difference in their communities and the world at large. We’re humbled and honored the Lower Great Lakes Chapter enjoyed and recognized our film in this way.”



To learn more and watch “State of Change,” visit stateofchangefilm.com and follow @RoadtripNation and the hashtag #RTNIndiana on Twitter.



About Roadtrip Nation



“What should I do with my life?” Since 2001, Roadtrip Nation, a member of the Strada Education Network, has made it their mission to help individuals answer this question. Through best-selling books, an acclaimed documentary series, and interactive classroom curricula, Roadtrip Nation empowers people to turn what they like into careers they’ll love—and helps them navigate any obstacles encountered along the way. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com/about.

