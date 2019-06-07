UFP Technologies to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Chairman & CEO R. Jeffrey Bailly and SVP & CFO Ron Lataille will be presenting at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, Mass.



/EIN News/ -- UFP Technologies’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:05 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com , or in the investor relations section of the company's website, www.ufpt.com . If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Jeff Elliott, 972-423-7070 or jelliott@threepa.com .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, the Company converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.