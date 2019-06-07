AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) and German Embassy provide scholarships for BA Education students

For many years, the AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) have therefore provided scholarships to Namibian students studying for a Bachelor of Education for primary and secondary school. The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany supported the AGDS in this quest to make this study course and profession more attractive for several years so far.

On 31 May, Ambassador Christian Schlaga and Hans-Joachim Böhme, chairman of the AGDS, signed a funding agreement to the amount of 116.100,00 NAD. This support from the German Embassy will finance the scholarships of three students this year.

The AGDS is the umbrella organization for seven school associations, representing eleven schools where German as a First Language is taught. Currently, 17 students are provided with bursaries to study at UNAM or at a South-African university. In return, the students commit to teaching at an AGDS school for a few years after the completion of their studies.



