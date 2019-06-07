Ecobank hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500 million Eurobond issuance

Following its successful $500 million Eurobond issuance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, was hosted by the London Stock Exchange to a market opening ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of the Eurobond on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) main market.

The bond was oversubscribed with strong demand from international investors in the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. It follows on from Ecobank’s 2017 convertible bond issuance on the International Securities Market.

The five-year senior unsecured notes, which mature in April 2024, were launched with a coupon interest rate of 9.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank said: “The successful issuance of our inaugural Eurobond on the main London market demonstrates international investors’ approval and confidence in Ecobank’s long-term strategy and prospects as a strong and sustainable pan-African financial services institution. It also demonstrates the ability of African corporates to access international capital markets.”

Ayo Adepoju, Acting Group CFO of Ecobank commented: “Ecobank places great emphasis on constantly reviewing our capital allocation strategies to ensure that we have the right strategic positioning, competitive advantages, products and resources to increase efficiency and profitability. Our access to international capital markets are part of the mix and enable us to boost our liquidity profile, refinance maturing facilities and strengthen our foundations to ensure long-term sustainable growth and profitability for all our stakeholders.”

ETI will use the net proceeds of the placement for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of maturing debt facilities.

Members of the ETI board and management attended the London Stock Exchange on 7 June to celebrate the successful issuance of the bond.

Media Contact: Mireille Bokpe-Anoumou Group Communications Email: mbokpe@ecobank.com Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking group, Ecobank. It currently has a presence in 36 African countries, namely: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic), Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Group employs 16,386 people in 40 different countries in over 888 branches and offices. Ecobank is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organisations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information on Ecobank can be found at www.Ecobank.com.

You can download more photos of the ceremony here: https://we.tl/t-K4Iz3NR8oP



