Julie Young Appointed to Board of Directors for CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank

/EIN News/ -- CLEARFIELD, Pa., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter F. Smith, Chairman of CNB Financial Corporation’s [Nasdaq: CCNE] Board of Directors, announced the appointment of Julie Young, Attorney with JMY Law, LLC of Worthington, Ohio, to the Corporation’s Board of Directors and to the Board of CNB Bank.



Ms. Young has over 20 years of experience helping employers learn, understand and comply with federal and state human resource (HR) laws and will assist in providing leadership and guidance as CNB Bank and its four divisions continue to develop in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Young as a board member. She brings significant knowledge, industry diversification, and is very accomplished in her trade, which will greatly contribute to the Corporation,” stated Mr. Smith.

Ms. Young graduated Magna Cum Laude from Miami University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She also earned her Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Mortiz College of Law. She is the recipient of the Worthington Education Associations 2018-2019 Friend of Education Award and the 2015 Columbus CEO Magazine’s Top Lawyer in Employment and Labor.

Ms. Young lives in Worthington, Ohio with her husband, Tom, and sons, Ian age 15, and Kaelan age 12. She currently serves on the board of advisors for FCBank, a division of CNB Bank. Additionally, she serves on the Old Worthington Partnership Business Advisory Council, and frequently presents to local organizations and small and mid-size employers to speak about important HR legal topics and practical tips for compliance.

CNB Financial Corporation is a $3.3 billion bank holding company conducting business primarily through CNB Bank, the Corporation's principal subsidiary. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, and forty-one full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York.

