Better Choice Company Announces Pet CBD Research & Development Partnership in Israel with CannaSoul

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced that it has entered into a research and development partnership with CannaSoul Analytics Ltd. (“CannaSoul”), a leading research and development company in Israel headed by Prof. Dedi Meiri, a world-renowned hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) researcher from the Technion – Israel’s institute of Technology and by Dr. Shmuel Mandel.



/EIN News/ -- This partnership will serve as a platform for the development of unique and differentiated pet CBD intellectual property for use in the veterinary market. In doing so, Better Choice will be able to identify prevalent indications affecting animal health and formulating specific, scientifically viable treatments. The data collected will further the education of the veterinary professional community on the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and will establish Better Choice as a first mover in the medical animal health industry.

“Research and development is effectively non-existent in the CBD industry today. Through our strategic partnership with CannaSoul, we are creating a leading veterinary research and development platform focused on cannabinoid-based veterinary treatments that will enable us to continue refining existing products and be at the forefront of new product development that is held to the highest quality and safety standards,” said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice. “We are pleased to report that development has already commenced on initial products focused on the treatment of canine anxiety and stress. We believe our partnership with CannaSoul will ultimately improve our valuation prospects and open up to strategic partnerships and opportunities in the healthcare and medical sectors that do not exist today.”

About CannaSoul Analytics Ltd.

CannaSoul is a privately held hemp derived CBD research and development company in Israel headed by world-renowned Prof. Dedi Meiri and Dr. Shmuel Mandel. CannaSoul is the only lab in the world to analyze, map and catalogue over 100 cannabinoids and more than 100 terpenes. CannaSoul provides innovative research and development of hemp derived CBD-based medicine and/or products for the medical hemp derived CBD arena. For more information, please visit http://cannasoul.co.il/ .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Better Choice, a animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

