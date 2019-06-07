Siyata Mobile Inc. Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing First-of-Kind FirstNet Ready Device

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) announces the availability of a NetworkNewsAudio publication titled, “FirstNet Public Safety Network, First-of-Kind Devices Meet Critical First-Responder Needs.”



To hear the NetworkNewsWire Audio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/0Atl9

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/0ajeD

A global developer and provider of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular systems for enterprise customers, Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) is a specialist in creating high-quality, technologically advanced mobile communication devices for global corporate workforces, fleets, homes and buildings. The company markets its vast array of cellular boosters, legacy devices and Push-to-Talk products under the Uniden Cellular brand and has a customer base that includes cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Siyata’s Uniden UV350 is the world’s first and only 4G/LTE dedicated in-vehicle smartphone. Already in operation with Bell Canada, the Uniden UV350 has rapidly gained commercial traction and has now received network approval from AT&T and is soon launching with an additional U.S. Tier 1 operator, positioning Siyata to capture significant share in a massive $13 billion North American market that has no direct competitors in the foreseeable future.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data and fleet-management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial fleets and first responders around the world. Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial-vehicle technology distributors and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. For more information, visit the company’s websites at www.UnidenCellular.com and www.SiyataMobile.com .

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



