TAOP disclosed in a 6-K about Company Presentation at 9th Annual LD Micro Conference

SHENZHEN, China, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) today announced that the Company furnished a 6-K on June 5, 2019 about its management presentation later in the same day at LD Micro conference. During the presentation and investor meetings, management indicated that the Company is building up a new media ecosystem, and reiterated its confidence in sustained and profitable growth of Taoping Network, an IoT network of nation-wide smart display screens that enable targeted advertising and online sales, over the next few years. The Company will expand Taoping Network and Taoping Alliance into lower tier cities where consumption growth is robust, expect to sign up more advertisers who place and distribute advertisements in Taoping Network, and plan to grow the number of active consumers who visit Tapping Go e-Stores the Company provides to advertisers. Management reiterated its end of 2019 goals that the number of cities that Taoping Alliance covers will reach 300 nationwide, that the number of advertisers will exceed 30,000, and that the number of Taoping Go e-Store consumer users will surpass 3 million. Management indicated that the Company recently signed up JD.com as an advertiser in Taoping Network. Management also indicated that the Company will release its financial results on a semi-annual basis starting this fiscal year. As a foreign private issuer, the Company is not subject to the quarterly reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display terminals. Connecting terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Taoping Inc. and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are “forward-looking statements” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc. Chang Qiu Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn or Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC Tel: +1 (646)-801-2803 Email: taop@dgipl.com

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.