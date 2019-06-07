Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Participate in Jefferies Investor Conference

DALLAS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time).

Webcast information and accompanying slides will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 128 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

214.904.2202

arvind_bhatia@daveandbusters.com

