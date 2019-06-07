Beantown Blankets & The Black Dog Team Up for a Doggone Good Cause

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beantown Blankets is thrilled to announce a partnership with MA-based retailer The Black Dog Tavern Company, which includes developing an exclusive Beantown Blanket for the iconic brand. In keeping with Beantown Blankets’ philanthropic Buy-One/Gift-One business model, for every Black Dog “ShelterU ” Blanket purchased, The Black Dog will donate a blanket to a hometown pet shelter.



/EIN News/ -- Founded and operated by Maxwell Perry, a Babson College student, Beantown Blankets was launched to help the homeless and other vulnerable members of the community. The smart design of the blanket, which is the company’s flagship product, provides shelter from the elements as well as warmth and comfort. With the purchase of any Beantown product, someone in need receives a blanket. “Our goal is to offer products with purpose,” explained Perry. “By fulfilling basic needs, such as comfort, we can help change circumstances for those experiencing homelessness.” Beantown Blankets has expanded its focus, which began with homeless shelters, to include women’s shelters, natural disaster victims and pet shelters.

The partnership with Black Dog creates an opportunity to help abandoned pets, a cause near and dear to the company’s heart. In fact, Black Dog was a rescue herself and many company crew members have happily adopted rescues into their families. Shelters offer a safe haven for abandoned pets, however, when these sweet souls first arrive, they are often frightened by their new surroundings and due to limited resources, sometimes sleep in spaces without proper bedding or blankets.

“We are delighted about our new partnership with Beantown Blankets. Remembering our humble beginnings, The Black Dog has believed in the importance of being a good neighbor,” explained Nicole DeiCicchi, Marketing Manager for The Black Dog Tavern Company. “This partnership allows us to support local animal shelters in a similar way Beantown Blankets helps support the homeless community.”

The Black Dog ShelterU blankets are waterproof reversible blankets, offering cozy protection in the car, on furniture, or while crate training. Reverses from cozy fleece to waterproof poly. 50in. x 60 in. and will retail for $48. All customers should feel good knowing their purchase is helping to keep a shelter dog warm and comforted as they wait to find their “furever” home.

The blankets can be purchased online at https://www.theblackdog.com/shelteru or at all Black Dog retail locations. For a full list, please visit https://www.theblackdog.com/apps/store-locator/

For more information, visit beantownblankets.org and follow them at Twitter.com/beantownblankets, Facebook.com/beantownblankets and Instagram.com/beantownblankets.

About Beantown Blankets

Beantown Blankets’ unique business model – gifting with purpose – provides gift-givers the opportunity to make a meaningful statement. As a buy one – gift one company, for every purchase, BB donates a blanket to vulnerable members of the community – from pet shelters to homeless shelters, to those displaced and on the street. From corporate partnerships to enthusiastic gift-giving customers, we can all make a difference.

About The Black Dog Tavern Company

Out of one sailing Captain’s love for the seas, his island home, and of course, his dog, The Black Dog Brand was born.

In the winter of 1971, Sailing Captain Robert Douglas first opened The Black Dog Tavern on Martha’s Vineyard as the place to be for a good cup of chowder & good company. His canine companion “Black Dog,” taking her name from the Robert Louis Stevenson classic “Treasure Island,” was by his side both on the sea and on land. Years later, the Black Dog logo has become famous all over the world. Today, with over twenty-six retail locations and five food service locations, The Black Dog collection has grown to include the highest quality apparel, accessories, dog gear and gifts for the home.

