Thermal Paper Market will grow at CAGR of 10.6% to hit $6.52 Bn by 2025 - Global 2019 Analysis by Growth, Size, Share, Price, and Cost Breakdown: Adroit Market Research

Market demand via thermal transfer technology is projected to exceed USD 2.0 billion by 2025. Thermal transfer technology is gaining importance in diverse application sectors such as healthcare, transportation, retail, and electronics. The North America thermal papers market is expected to be driven by the rise in cashless transactions.

The global thermal paper market size is likely to reach USD 6.52 billion by the end of 2025. The market is considered to witness firm growth during the forecast period, due to its growing utilization in the manufacturing of tags, labels, tickets, and receipts. POS was the largest application segment that constituted over 80% of the global revenue share in 2018.

The global thermal paper market study published by Adroit Market Research highlights substantial movements witnessed within the industry. Additionally, the impact of current market dynamics coupled with upcoming opportunities is analyzed to evaluate the future of the thermal paper sector. Raw material outlook, industry value chain, and regional level market growth analysis are some of the other noteworthy pieces of information included in the published study. The market is segmented based on the technologies and key end-uses / applications of thermal paper. Furthermore, top players operating within the global thermal paper market are profiled on the basis of four main parameters such as product portfolio, business overview, financials, and growth strategies.

Geographically, the rising number of retail outlets and supermarkets in China, India, and Saudi Arabia are expected to increase the consumption of receipts, consumer product labels, and tags. As a consequence, these paper products are likely to demand high-quality paper, thus, driving the market of thermal paper. The thermal paper market in India is likely to witness a noteworthy expansion at 7.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The changing economic dynamics of the country is the key supporting factor of market demand. In India, a significant quantity of thermal paper is manufactured as well as imported. South Korea has been one of the top thermal paper importers in the country over recent years.

The “Global Thermal Paper Market Size 2017 by Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Others), By Application (POS, Lottery and Gaming, Tags & Labels, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Thermal transfer and direct thermal are the major technology segments of the global thermal paper market. Market demand via thermal transfer technology is projected to exceed USD 2.0 billion by 2025. Thermal transfer technology is currently gaining widespread adoption from diverse application sectors such as healthcare, transportation, retail, and electronics. Thermal transfer papers are increasingly utilized in industry sectors, owing to their performance aspects such as resistance to wear and tear.



Labels are used in the form of hallmarks and stickers, which not only provide details of the constituents but also help in avoiding duplication. According to a report on Bisphenol A Alternatives for thermal paper, published by the US EPA, the applications of thermal paper labels include industrial barcodes, prescriptions, retail shelf labels, and packaged foods items. Thermal paper is significantly used in self-adhesive labels that are used in shipping, deli trays, and luggage tags.

The global market is highly competitive, due to the prominent presence of industry players such as Ricoh Company Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Appvion Incorporated, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Koehler Paper, Hansol Paper Co., Ltd, Jujo Thermal Ltd., etc.

