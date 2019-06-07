Global External Nasal Dilator Market to 2023 with Market Positioning of Major Vendors - GlaxoSmithKline, HealthRight Products, & Walmart

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The external nasal dilator market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



The growing awareness about external nasal dilators is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global external nasal dilator market during the forecast period. External nasal dilators are hassle-free, painless, and affordable devices for improving the breathing by unblocking the nasal airway passage. These dilators are useful in bringing about noticeable improvements in sleep quality, thereby helping in maintaining proper health and productivity.



It also leads to an increase in nasal ventilation, reduction in the nasal breathing effort, and delay in oral breathing onset, while performing physical exercises. External nasal dilators among high-level athletes increased, as they believed that dilators brought about performance improvements. Therefore, rising awareness about the efficiency of external nasal dilators in combating breathing issues positively impacts the growth of the global external nasal dilator market.



Market Overview



Easy availability of external nasal dilators through online platforms as OTC product



The demand and use of external nasal dilators are increasing owing to the growing awareness of their efficiency in treating sleep-disordered breathing problems. Moreover, the external nasal dilators are widely available in all popular online websites as over-the-counter (OTC) devices such as amazon.com and walmart.com.



Some examples of the product include Breathe Right by GlaxoSmithKline, Breathe Clear by HealthRight Products, and Equate Clear Nasal Strips by Walmart. Thus, easy availability has facilitated the sales of the external nasal dilators, thereby driving the global external nasal dilator market.



Drawbacks related to external nasal dilators



The external nasal dilators are thin strips of plastic splints, which are covered with an adhesive bandage. The adhesive, when stuck to the nose, can cause minor skin irritations, which causes discomfort to the user. Also, the external nasal dilators are not reusable. There is also the probability of the external nasal dilator to slip out from its position on the nose during sleep. Another disadvantage is that the nasal dilators do not work for all conditions. For example, snoring issues arising from mouth and throat cannot be fully alleviated by using nasal dilators. Hence, such drawbacks pose a challenge to the global external nasal dilator market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of several companies, including HealthRight Products LLC and Walmart Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing air pollution and the growing awareness about external nasal dilators will provide significant growth opportunities to the external nasal dilator manufacturers.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Products LLC, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Nasal congestion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Snoring - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Adults - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pediatrics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing severity of OSA

Prevalence of chronic nasal congestion causing sinusitis

Huge growth potential in emerging economies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

HealthRight Products LLC

Walmart Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t2ru8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surgical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.