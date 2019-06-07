Henry Tucker's "Can You Hear It, Can You See It: A Guide to Becoming A Better Sound Pro" Becomes #1 Amazon Bestseller

Henry Tucker - Owner & Author Can You Hear It, Can You See It by Henry Tucker LeadingThroughLiving.com

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert Sound Technician Henry Tucker's new book "Can You Hear It, Can You See It: A Guide to Becoming A Better Sound Pro" is now an Amazon bestseller having reached #1 in the Physics of Acoustics & Sound and #2 in Acoustic Engineering! An easy to follow guide for the novice seeking to enter the industry, this book is a must-read for those seeking to provide great sound for all engagements, large or small. The book is also a good guide for those seeking to hire great sound techs, as it lays out basic qualifications, training, and demeanor a good tech sound have. Published in March, "Can You Hear It, Can You See It" is available world-wide at various online retailers such as Amazon.com, as well as on the author's website https://www.HenryHasSound.com "If you want your business or ministry to grow, it must be heard. A powerful message is only good when it is received. The sound tech's ultimate responsibility is to ensure the organization's message gets where it needs to go clearly and with excellence," says Henry.A veteran Sound Operator with over 20 years experience as the CEO of Open Sound Productions, Henry provides insider's tips, techniques, and seasoned advice to address the challenges that sound techs, their employers, and audience members face. These include venue selection, electrical issues, team building, leadership, communication skills development, hiring experienced and inexperienced people, training, and decorum. "Can You Hear It, Can You See It" is the companion manual to the workshop of the same name creates specifically for ministries and small businesses. However, it stands alone and is an excellent resource for those who are serious about being the best sound operator he/she aspires to be.Bring Henry into your organization for a powerful sound presentation that will bring positive change that will be immediately experienced by those who hear it. Go to Henry's website https://www.HenryHasSound.com For more information about the book, contact publisher Leading Through Living Community, LLC at 770-766-3152 or info@leadingthroughliving.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.