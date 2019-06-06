Summary

Company Announcement Date:
February 13, 2018
FDA Publish Date:
June 06, 2019
Product Type:
Animal & Veterinary
Reason for Announcement:
Company Name:
Arrow Reliance Inc. dba Darwin’s Natural
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and more

Government Agency Partner Announcement

Please see the FDA Announcement at the following link:

https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/NewsEvents/ucm596555.htm