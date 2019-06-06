GOVERNMENT AGENCY PARTNER ANNOUNCEMENT
When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- February 13, 2018
- FDA Publish Date:
- June 06, 2019
- Product Type:
- Animal & Veterinary
- Reason for Announcement:
- Company Name:
- Arrow Reliance Inc. dba Darwin’s Natural
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and more
Government Agency Partner Announcement
Please see the FDA Announcement at the following link:
https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/NewsEvents/ucm596555.htm