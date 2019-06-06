GOVERNMENT AGENCY PARTNER ANNOUNCEMENT When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Read Announcement Summary Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2018 FDA Publish Date: June 06, 2019 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Company Name: Arrow Reliance Inc. dba Darwin’s Natural Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and more Government Agency Partner Announcement Please see the FDA Announcement at the following link: https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/NewsEvents/ucm596555.htm



