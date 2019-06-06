When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 05, 2018 FDA Publish Date: June 06, 2019 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Company Name: Hospira, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Hydromorphone HCL Injection, USP

Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling three lots of Hydromorphone HCl Injection, USP CII 10 mg/mL, 1 mL in 2 mL Single Dose Vials lot numbers 71330DD (NDC 0409-2634-01), and 691853F and 700753F (NDC 0703-0110-01 – Teva lots) to the hospital/institution level. Hospira, Inc. initiated this recall on February 07, 2018 due to the potential that units from these lots may be empty or cracked at the bottom of the glass vial.

Cracked vials may compromise the sterility of the product. Use of or exposure to cracked units may be associated with adverse events such as sharps injury to healthcare professionals. Intravenous infusion of a non-sterile solution can lead to bloodstream infections, which may potentially lead to bacteremia or sepsis. These infections are of concern especially to immunocompromised patients. To date, Hospira, Inc. has not received reports of any adverse events associated with this issue for these lots.

Hydromorphone HCl is an opioid agonist indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. It is also indicated for use in opioid-tolerant patients who require higher doses of opioids for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.

Hydromorphone HCl Injection, USP CII 10 mg/mL, 1 mL in 2 mL Single Dose Vials, is packaged in a carton of 10 x 1 mL Single- dose vials. The affected lots include the following NDC, lot numbers and expiry dates. Product was distributed nationwide to wholesalers/distributors/retailers/hospitals in the United States and Puerto Rico from October 2016 to July 2017.

Product Name NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection, USP - CII High Potency Formulation 0409-2634-01 71330DD (Distributed by Hospira to U.S.) 1NOV2018 10 mg/mL Carton of 10 x 1 mL Single-dose Vials Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection, USP - CII High Potency Formulation Vial NDC: 0703-0110-01 Carton NDC: 0703-0110-03 691853F 700753F (Note: Distributed by Teva to U.S.1) 1SEP2018 1OCT2018 10 mg/mL Carton of 10 x 1 mL Single-dose Vials

Note 1: Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc. is already conducting a sub-recall for the two lots indicated above.

Hospira, Inc. places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process. Hospira, Inc. has notified wholesalers/ distributors/retailers/hospitals by recall letter to arrange for return of any recalled product.

Wholesalers/distributors/retailers/hospitals with an existing inventory of the lots subject to this recall should stop use and distribution of the remaining units and quarantine immediately. Healthcare Professionals in your organization should be informed of this recall. If you have further distributed the recalled product, to the wholesale or retail level, please notify any accounts or additional locations which may have received the recalled product from you. For additional assistance, call Stericycle at 1-800-805-3093 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Retailers/Healthcare Professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact Pfizer using the below information.

Contact Contact Information Areas of Support Pfizer Medical Information 1- 800-615-0187, option 3 (8 am to 7 pm ET Monday through Friday) Medical inquiries Pfizer Safety 1-800-438-1985, option 1 (24 hours a day 7 days per week) To report adverse events or product complaints

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being executed with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.