Jostens creates 2018 Super Bowl LIII Championship Ring for the New England Patriots

The 2018 Super Bowl LIII Championship ring designed by Jostens -- the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams -- has been unveiled. The ring was presented to the New England Patriots players, coaches, football staff and team executives by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft during a private ceremony at his home.



The New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring is the largest Super Bowl ring ever made – a tribute to commemorate another sensational season and the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title.



“Jostens has been honored to partner with the New England Patriots to create their five previous Super Bowl Rings, and we’re honored to do so again with their sixth,” said Chris Poitras, VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Patriots have built a legacy of excellence that we’ve been proud to support through remarkable championship rings like their latest; the largest ring ever created in Super Bowl history.”



Crafted in 10-karat gold, the Super Bowl LIII Championship ring is a striking and symbolic representation of the Patriots winning tradition and championship legacy. The ring top features the iconic Patriots logo brought to life through a custom-cut, red and blue stone. Thirty-eight diamonds surround the logo with an additional diamond set in the star. Combined, these 39 diamonds represent two NFL records reached by the Patriots with their Super Bowl LIII win the franchise’s 37th playoff victory, more than any other NFL team, and their profound accomplishment of becoming only the second team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, also an NFL best. The logo rests atop six Lombardi trophies, intricately set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond. The trophies on the ring top are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds, which represent the number of practices in the 2018 campaign and underscore the team’s focus on preparation – one diamond for every practice. The most coveted title in football, WORLD CHAMPIONS, is proudly displayed on either side of the uniquely-shaped ring top. A patriotic 76 diamonds adorn the edges of the ring. Completing the intricate design are 20 round blue sapphires, which are emblematic of the Patriots 20 AFC East division championships.



The right side of the ring features the team’s official wordmark above the Super Bowl LIII logo and includes the score, 13-3. The rally cry of “STILL HERE,” which the team embraced throughout the 2018 playoffs, completes the design of the ring’s right side.



Fashioned using the Patriots official font, the name of each recipient appears on the left side of the ring above Gillette Stadium’s signature view lighthouse and bridge. To the left of the lighthouse, each ring features the players’ uniform number, encrusted in diamonds. The franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title is commemorated with a 6X and dated 2018.



The interior of the ring features Robert Kraft’s iconic quote and the team’s foundational motto, “WE ARE ALL PATRIOTS” above his signature, as well as the date attributed to those famous words. The palm crest features the years of the team’s previous five Super Bowl victories – paying homage to the Patriots incredible legacy of excellence.



The Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship Ring features an average of 416 of round diamonds and 6 marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats. Each ring features 20 round, genuine blue sapphires for 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.



Patriots fans can also capture their piece of the Super Bowl LIII Championship, and commemorate this exciting time in franchise history through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectables. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the teams Championship Ring and are available for a limited time by ordering online at www.jostens.com/patriots



Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com. In addition to crafting the 2018 Super Bowl LIII ring for the New England Patriots, Jostens had previously partnered with the New England Patriots on their past five Super Bowl Championships in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, and 2016.

