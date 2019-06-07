The Rockhouse Hotel: Community Development Leader in Jamaica

The Rockhouse Hotel

Green Globe recently recertified the Rockhouse Hotel with the property achieving an outstanding compliance score of 92%.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled amongst 8 acres of lush tropical gardens, the Rockhouse Hotel is a casually chic boutique hotel perched atop the scenic cliffs of Negril’s Pristine Cove in Jamaica, overlooking the Caribbean Sea.Green Globe recently recertified the Rockhouse Hotel with the property achieving an outstanding compliance score of 92%.Earlier this year, the Rockhouse Hotel was again announced as Winner of Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2019 at the World Travel Awards. This prestigious accolade was first awarded to the property in 2014.Rockhouse FoundationBest practices continue to focus on community development within the tight knit community of Negril. The Rockhouse Foundation, the charitable arm of the hotel, has invested more than US$5 million in projects over the past decade to improve the education of the children in the Negril area. The Foundation has renovated and refurbished six local schools as well as the Negril Community Library. A brand new school, the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Infant Academy (SIIA) has been purposely built to service those with special needs in an inclusive environment. The SIIA also functions as a centre where specialist teachers, caregivers, therapists and healthcare professionals offer the best care for children with developmental delays and physical disabilities. In addition, the highly qualified staff train and educate teachers and parents to assist children with special needs.Local Negril ExperiencesGuests are encouraged to learn more about Jamaican customs and culture through experiential tours that are conducted weekly. The Rockhouse Roots & Culture Passport is a fun way for visitors to immerse themselves in the Jamaican way of life through joining in various activities such as African drumming classes, Bob Marley portrait painting classes and learning about the history and evolution of Jamaican dances. Furthermore, guests can participate in the onsite organic garden tour that provides a behind the scenes look at how local fruits and vegetables that are used in restaurant dishes are grown.Visitors are also invited to meet the children attending educational institutions supported by the property to observe first hand the life changing effects and benefits of these educational projects and programs.For further information please see www.rockhouse.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.