J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Equity Inducement Award to Shawn Gensch

Plano, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the New York Stock Exchange rules regarding equity inducement awards, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced that on June 6, 2019, an equity inducement award of 750,000 time-based restricted stock units (TBRSUs) was granted to Shawn Gensch, the Company’s executive vice president, chief customer officer, in connection with the commencement of his employment.

Of the TBRSUs comprising Gensch’s inducement award, 250,000 TBRSUs will vest in thirds on the first, second and third anniversaries, respectively, of the grant date, and 500,000 TBRSUs will vest in full on the third anniversary of the grant date, provided in each case that Gensch remains continuously employed with the Company through such dates. The portion of the award that vests in thirds will fully vest, and the portion of the award that vests on the third anniversary of the grant date will pro rata vest, in each case if Gensch is involuntarily terminated for any reason other than cause, and the entire award will fully vest if his employment terminates in certain cases within two years following a change in control of the Company.

/EIN News/ -- To access the original press release announcing Gensch’s appointment, please visit: https://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2019/0521_announces_chief_customer_officer.html

