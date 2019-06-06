Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. from January 2013
June 06, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. from January 2013
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. from January 2013.
The enforcement action identified deficiencies in the firm's internal controls, particularly at the firm's Chief Investment Office (CIO), following the disclosure of significant losses in a large synthetic credit portfolio managed by the CIO. The enforcement action required the firm to improve its risk-management program and internal audit functions and was terminated based on evidence of substantial improvements by the firm.
The enforcement action from January 2013 can be found here.
