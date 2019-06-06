KEMET to Mark 100-Year Anniversary with NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, William M. Lowe Jr., together with the Company’s Board of Directors, senior leadership team and key business partners, will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The event will celebrate the Company’s 100-year anniversary.



/EIN News/ -- From humble beginnings in a Cleveland garage in 1919, KEMET innovations have enabled some of the most significant technological advances throughout history — from the vacuum tube and transistor eras to pioneering discoveries of the 21st Century. Today, KEMET engineers, designs, manufactures and provides worldwide products and service that support the latest technologies. Throughout its global operations, sustainability is an integral part of KEMET’s culture. In 2019, the Company published its first Corporate Sustainability Report, outlining its commitment towards the environment, its employees, and the communities where it operates. The Company is a trusted provider of sustainable and quality electronic components for the transportation, medical, military, aerospace, industrial, telecom and consumer product industries. Additionally, KEMET components meet the needs of fast-moving market sectors including the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and the electrification of the powertrain and other systems in automotive.

“Not only have we led technological change and become one of the global leaders in our industry through the strength of our products, manufacturing capabilities, sustainability initiatives and innovation, but we’re poised for further growth,” stated William M. Lowe Jr., KEMET Chief Executive Officer. “In today’s increasingly electrified and connected world, KEMET is more important than ever. Innovation and the development of materials science is inherent to our very fabric. As our continued year-on-year growth demonstrates, we are set to drive success and leadership into our next one hundred years through the launch of future technologies that will underpin new products and services brought to market in the years to come. I’m immensely proud of our unwavering commitment to our mission in making the world a better, safer and more connected place to live,” continued Lowe.

KEMET has grown dramatically over the last century and now has 15,000 employees and 23 manufacturing locations worldwide, with revenues of approximately $1.4 billion. In the last fiscal year ending in March 2019, the Company shipped an estimated 54 billion components to 188 countries and approximately 180,000 customers.

About KEMET

KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “KEM.” Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com .

Contact: Fernando Spada Vice President, Marketing & Digital Engagement fernandospada@kemet.com

954.766.2815



