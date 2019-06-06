Genesis HealthCare Makes 2019 Forbes List of Best Employers in Pennsylvania

KENNETT SQUARE, Penn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (Genesis), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced Forbes released its annual list of the best employers in America with Genesis taking the 37th spot for the State of Pennsylvania.



/EIN News/ -- Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The surveys were administered in a series of anonymous online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce.

“We are honored to make Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers in the State of Pennsylvania,” stated George V. Hager, Jr, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis. “Genesis is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and operates 38 affiliated skilled nursing/senior living facilities primarily in the eastern portion of the State. I want to thank the more than 6,500 physicians, nurses, aides, therapists and others who are dedicated to serving our seniors each and every day in Pennsylvania.”

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,200 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China.

Contact: Lori Mayer

610-925-4138

Lori.Mayer@genesishcc.com



