Intertape Polymer Group Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 6, 2019.



All eight nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 24, 2019 were elected as Directors of the Company at the Meeting. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Robert M. Beil 42,648,547 95.43 2,040,411 4.57 Frank Di Tomasso 43,881,202 98.19 807,756 1.81 Robert J. Foster 44,049,867 98.57 639,091 1.43 James Pantelidis 43,165,951 96.59 1,523,007 3.41 Jorge N. Quintas 43,651,676 97.68 1,037,282 2.32 Mary Pat Salomone 44,106,767 98.70 582,191 1.30 Gregory A. C. Yull 44,243,879 99.00 445,079 1.00 Melbourne F. Yull 44,239,760 98.99 449,198 1.01

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.itape.com.

At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

The shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed under “Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors - Compensation Discussion and Analysis” in the Company’s management information circular dated April 24, 2019.

Shareholders also adopted resolutions to approve the adoption of a new Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company and to approve the continuation of the shareholder rights plan agreement of the Company.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,500 employees with operations in 30 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, three in Asia and one in Europe.

For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Ross Marshall Investor Relations (T) (416) 526-1563 (E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

