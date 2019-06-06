Intertape Polymer Group Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Dahra Granovsky appointed to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Ms. Dahra Granovsky, of Toronto, Ontario, as a new board member of the Company.



“We believe a balance of directors with IPG experience and directors with relevant industry or business expertise is a fundamental component of effective governance,” said James Pantelidis, Chair of the Board of IPG. “Dahra’s industry experience and executive management expertise in the packaging and recycling sectors will provide valuable insight as IPG executes our growth strategy and vision to become the global leader in packaging and protective solutions.”

Ms. Granovsky currently serves on the Board of Directors of Hammond Power Solutions and Atlantic Packaging Product Ltd., and she formerly served as a director of Redknee Solutions. Ms. Granovsky is the Chief Executive Officer of Beresford Accurate Folding Cartons, a folding carton packaging company; and the Managing Director of Chem-Ecol, a lubricant company; Dahra formerly held executive management roles as the President of Atlantic Packaging Products, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging and paper bags with paper mills and recycling services.

The appointment of Ms. Dahra Granovsky brings the independent directors of the Board to seven of nine total members.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,500 employees with operations in 30 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, three in Asia and one in Europe.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Ross Marshall Investor Relations (T) (416) 526-1563 (E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

