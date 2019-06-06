Media Advisory: Resist Ford Cuts Rally and March to Nestlé Bottling Plant in Aberfoyle

WHAT:

Guelph District Labour Council is co-sponsoring a rally and march to bottling plant in Aberfoyle in cooperation with Council of Canadians, Extinction Rebellion, OPIRG Six Nations, Wellington Water Watchers, and the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) Power of Many campaign.



After one year in office, Doug Ford’s government is:

opening the environment to multi-national corporations like Nestlé that take resources and profit at the expense of the environment





cutting essential community services





creating a crisis in education and health care This event mobilizes a broad resistance across sectors and movements as part of the OFL's Power of Many provincial days of action.