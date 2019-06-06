Media Advisory: Resist Ford Cuts Rally and March to Nestlé Bottling Plant in Aberfoyle
ABERFOYLE, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
|WHAT:
|Guelph District Labour Council is co-sponsoring a rally and march to bottling plant in Aberfoyle in cooperation with Council of Canadians, Extinction Rebellion, OPIRG Six Nations, Wellington Water Watchers, and the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) Power of Many campaign.
After one year in office, Doug Ford’s government is:
|WHEN:
|Friday, June 7, 2019
2:30 p.m. – Gather at Puslinch Community Centre – Arena for a resistance rally
3:00 p.m. – March to the gates of Nestlé bottling plant
3:15 p.m. – Resistance Festival at the gates with announcement from Six Nations, street theatre and spoken word
4:00 p.m. – March back to Puslinch Community Centre for learn-in and meal
|WHERE:
|
Puslinch Community Centre – Arena,
23 Brock Road South, Puslinch ON
|WHO:
|The Guelph and District Labour Council is Guelph Area Unions united together for mutual action and protection of all workers and our communities – locally, provincially and federally.
/EIN News/ -- To arrange transportation from Guelph (University Centre) to Puslinch Community Centre, please call Laura at 519-400-4655.
CONTACT: Janice Folk-Dawson
Tel: 519-766-8376
Email: folkdawson@gmail.com
Cope343
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.