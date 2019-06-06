There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,197 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Resist Ford Cuts Rally and March to Nestlé Bottling Plant in Aberfoyle

ABERFOYLE, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guelph & District Labour Council Logo


WHAT: Guelph District Labour Council is co-sponsoring a rally and march to bottling plant in Aberfoyle in cooperation with Council of Canadians, Extinction Rebellion, OPIRG Six Nations, Wellington Water Watchers, and the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) Power of Many campaign.

After one year in office, Doug Ford’s government is:
  • opening the environment to multi-national corporations like Nestlé that take resources and profit at the expense of the environment

  • cutting essential community services

  • creating a crisis in education and health care
This event mobilizes a broad resistance across sectors and movements as part of the OFL's Power of Many provincial days of action.
   
WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019
2:30 p.m. – Gather at Puslinch Community Centre – Arena for a resistance rally
3:00 p.m. – March to the gates of Nestlé bottling plant
3:15 p.m. – Resistance Festival at the gates with announcement from Six Nations, street theatre and spoken word
4:00 p.m. – March back to Puslinch Community Centre for learn-in and meal
   
WHERE: Puslinch Community Centre – Arena,
23 Brock Road South, Puslinch ON
   
WHO: The Guelph and District Labour Council is Guelph Area Unions united together for mutual action and protection of all workers and our communities – locally, provincially and federally.

/EIN News/ -- To arrange transportation from Guelph (University Centre) to Puslinch Community Centre, please call Laura at 519-400-4655.

CONTACT: Janice Folk-Dawson
Tel: 519-766-8376 
Email: folkdawson@gmail.com 

Cope343

 

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.