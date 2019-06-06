Lexington Realty Trust Receives 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor Care Award

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it has received the 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Small Cap Equity REIT Category for excellent communications and reporting to its shareholders and investment community. The award was presented at a ceremony held during NAREIT’s REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference in New York.



T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Realty Trust, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by NAREIT and its panel of judges for exemplary communications practices within our industry. We pride ourselves on providing detailed disclosure, transparency, and consistent messaging to our shareholders and the investment community, and we look forward to continuing these best practices.”



Companies are evaluated on their effectiveness to communicate via on-line presence, SEC filings, and Investor Relation practices. An independent panel of judges, which includes analysts, portfolio managers, and academics, reviews a company’s activities for the 12 months prior to the award year.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Lexington Realty Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.