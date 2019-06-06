A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin against A.O. Smith Corporation

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against A.O. Smith Corporation (“A.O. Smith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AOS) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of A.O. Smith between July 26, 2016 through May 16,2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period the defendants failed to disclose that the Company had used a distribution partner, Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain (UTP), to artificially inflate the Company’s sales and gross margins in the important Chinese market. As a result of this adverse information being withheld from the market, the price of the Company’s stock was artificially inflated during the Class Period.



On May 16, 2019, analyst firm J Capital Research USA LLC (“J Capital”) published a report alleging that A.O. Smith used several manipulative practices to show higher sales and earnings in its China operations. The report stated that A.O. Smith had undisclosed business relationships and entanglements with UTP, accounting for up to 75% of the Company’s product sales in China. The report also questioned whether A.O. Smith had unencumbered access to more than $530 million in cash on hand it claimed to hold in China.

On this report, the price of A.O. Smith shares fell 6%, closing at $43.85

