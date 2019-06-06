Hoyer Statement on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

“On the gray morning of June 6, 1944, under the light of a full moon, tens of thousands of American, British, Canadian, and Allied troops waded forth from landing craft onto the uncertain beaches of a captive continent. Other liberators descended by glider and parachute from the sky into dewy fields and sleepy villages. The quiet and stillness of that morning would quickly be broken by the alarm of artillery, the crackling of gunfire, and the pained screams of young men giving their all. On that day, the brittle sands of Normandy met the stony resolve of the greatest heroes our nation and the world had ever known. Today, the tranquil fields nearby make a home for the heroic fallen who rest in eternity with the gratitude and respect of all people who cherish freedom. We will never forget the contributions of the millions of men and women who served; we will never forget what they gave; and we will never abandon our duty to keep faith with those who return from war and the families of those who never come home.

“Today, world leaders lay wreaths and deliver paeans at places with names now synonymous with American courage: Colleville-sur-Mer, Sainte-Mère-Église, and Pointe du Hoc. Veterans with medals on their chests will slowly rise to accept the thanks of those who will never fathom what they faced seventy-five ago. They will visit the final resting places of their former comrades, polished grave markers standing tall as though called by the bugle to assemble in neat rows, reminders of those who never grew old but grow timeless in memory. They will forever be woven into our hearts, these heroes embroidered upon a tapestry of valor that, like the famed artefact in nearby Bayeux, will surely bear witness to their dangerous crossing of the English Channel and their noble deeds upon its storied shores for a thousand years to come.”