Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Earnings Per Share Improved to $0.03

First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 3.3%

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019.

Total net sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 (13 weeks) increased 3.2% to $212.9 million from $206.3 million in the first quarter ended May 5, 2018 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2019 increased 3.3% on top of a comparable sales increase of 8.3% for the thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018. Net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

At May 4, 2019, cash and current marketable securities increased 42.4% to $168.0 million, compared to cash and current marketable securities of $118.0 million at May 5, 2018. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by capital expenditures.

“We delivered better than expected results to start the year due to strong performance in the last two months of the first quarter,” commented Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. “Our performance reflects a continuation of our strategy focusing on full price, full margin selling and leveraging our broad assortment to service the customer. Our customer-focused execution continues to drive comparable sales gains and margin expansion and the operating model we have built around a singular cost structure continues to generate increased profitability. With our distinct approach to retailing, authentic brand positioning and strong balance sheet, I am confident that Zumiez is poised to capture additional market share and return increased value to shareholders in the near and long-term.”

May 2019 Sales

The Company's comparable sales increased 2.4% for the four-week period ended June 1, 2019 compared to a comparable sales increase of 7.5% for the four-week period ended June 2, 2018.

Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending August 3, 2019. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $220 million to $224 million including anticipated comparable sales growth of between 0.0% and 2.0%. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 2.2% and 3.2% resulting in net income per share of approximately $0.14 to $0.20. The Company currently intends to open approximately 15 new stores in fiscal 2019, including up to 6 stores in North America, 7 stores in Europe and 2 stores in Australia.



A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (570) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 9089741.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of June 1, 2019, we operated 707 stores, including 606 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 42 in Europe and 9 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 4, 2019 % of Sales May 5, 2018 % of Sales Net sales $ 212,928 100.0% $ 206,287 100.0% Cost of goods sold 146,464 68.8% 143,700 69.7% Gross profit 66,464 31.2% 62,587 30.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,496 30.7% 64,296 31.1% Operating profit (loss) 968 0.5% (1,709 ) (0.8%) Interest income, net 852 0.4% 283 0.0% Other income (expense), net 153 0.0% (482 ) (0.1%) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 1,973 0.9% (1,908 ) (0.9%) Provision for income taxes 1,180 0.5% 699 0.4% Net income (loss) $ 793 0.4% $ (2,607 ) (1.3%) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share: Basic 25,090 24,831 Diluted 25,351 24,831

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

May 4, 2019 February 2, 2019 May 5, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,616 $ 52,422 $ 29,063 Marketable securities 107,364 112,912 88,918 Receivables 15,083 17,776 18,466 Inventories 135,959 129,268 128,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,616 14,797 13,898 Total current assets 328,638 327,175 278,589 Fixed assets, net 116,830 120,503 126,047 Operating lease right-of-use assets 301,980 — — Goodwill 57,682 58,813 60,832 Intangible assets, net 14,852 15,260 15,955 Deferred tax assets, net 6,312 5,259 3,288 Other long-term assets 8,442 7,180 6,993 Total long-term assets 506,098 207,015 213,115 Total assets $ 834,736 $ 534,190 $ 491,704 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 54,454 $ 35,293 $ 45,980 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 15,302 21,015 15,132 Income taxes payable 65 5,817 359 Deferred rent and tenant allowances — 7,489 7,873 Operating lease liabilities 54,469 — 4,696 Other liabilities 19,675 23,494 21,194 Total current liabilities 143,965 93,108 95,234 Long-term deferred rent and tenant allowances — 37,076 39,217 Long-term operating lease liabilities 293,375 — — Other long-term liabilities 3,436 3,550 4,768 Total long-term liabilities 296,811 40,626 43,985 Total liabilities 440,776 133,734 139,219 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,741 shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2019 and 25,521 shares issued and outstanding at February 2, 2019 and 25,470 shares issued and outstanding at May 5, 2018 155,104 153,066 148,591 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,275) (9,224) (4,908) Retained earnings 251,131 256,614 208,802 Total shareholders’ equity 393,960 400,456 352,485 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 834,736 $ 534,190 $ 491,704





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 4, 2019 May 5, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 793 $ (2,607 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 6,263 6,970 Noncash lease expense 13,371 — Deferred taxes 1,249 217 Stock-based compensation expense 1,693 1,642 Other 224 588 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 4,708 (1,096 ) Inventories (7,540 ) (3,781 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (167 ) 857 Trade accounts payable 19,568 7,723 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (5,636 ) (5,383 ) Income taxes payable (7,104 ) (5,993 ) Deferred rent and tenant allowances — (32 ) Operating lease liabilities (13,770 ) — Other liabilities (3,790 ) (2,997 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,862 (3,892 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (3,331 ) (3,585 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (33,385 ) (12,932 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 39,001 21,590 Net cash provided by investing activities 2,285 5,073 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 17,245 Payments on revolving credit facilities — (13,347 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 583 621 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (238 ) (195 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 345 4,324 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (466 ) (497 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,026 5,008 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 54,271 25,803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 66,297 $ 30,811 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 7,038 $ 6,442 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,583 2,872

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200





Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.