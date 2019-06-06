Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 9, 2019

CANTON, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results will be reported before the market opens on Friday, August 9.



/EIN News/ -- Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9 to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 6645209. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 6645209. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com 443-213-0500 Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Angelyn Lowe alowe@organo.com 781-774-9364



