francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: FRAN) today announced plans to report first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, June 13, 2019, before the market opens.

The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 and passcode 13691478. To listen to a live webcast via the internet, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until June 20, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 13691478. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of February 2, 2019, francesca's® operates approximately 727 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com .

CONTACT:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

646-277-1214

Company

Kelly Dilts 832-494-2236

Kate Venturina 832-494-2233

ir@francescas.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.