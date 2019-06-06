Aluminum Frame Market Value to Rake US$ 14.5 Billion By 2025

Aluminum Frame Market value is expected to reach around $14.5 billion by 2025 and market to raise at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025.



Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research analysis, in a latest published report titled " Aluminum Frame Market (Type: Exterior Walls, Curtain Walls, Interior, Picture Frames; Application: Commercial, Residential, Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2025".

Usage of Interior Aluminum Frame in Building Interiors Aids to Grab A Most Astounding Piece in the Global Market

Interior aluminum frame segment is being driven by high usage of frames in buildings interior room windows, doors, and racks. As residential users look forward to have fresh air ventilation in their apartments, they prefer having more windows and doors to bring in fresh air into their houses. Aluminum frames are lightweight and durable frames that can hold windows and doors firmly hence; they are significantly used across the globe. On the other hand exterior walls require rigid and high strength framing solution that can withstand adverse environmental conditions such as heat, cold, and storm. Aluminum frame are used in exterior walls of commercial and residential buildings for window and door frames. Owing to its long lasting durability, it is still preferred by customers across various applications. Thus, the market in this segment is driven by growing use of aluminum frames in large number of building applications.

Curtain Walls is Anticipated to Grow at a Peak CAGR amid the Foreseen Time Span

One of the major drivers for the growth in Curtain Walls segment is the rapid growth of construction sector. Over the last few years, sectors, such as healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing and IT industries, have been growing considerably. The number of hospitals, schools, business parks, and other facilities is increasing every year due to growing population and technological advancement. Also, numerous residential and commercial construction activities are taking place in different parts of the world to accommodate the increasing population. Curtain walls give rich and modern look to buildings and are hence, being preferred by end users in various sectors.

Asia-Pacific Acquired Largest Chunk in Terms of Revenue and Consumption In 2017

Asia-Pacific was the principal regional market for aluminum frame owing to high consumer adoption and swiftly mounting commercial infrastructure in many countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Europe held the second largest market share and the region is anticipated to showcase strong growth prospects led by significant demand from commercial sector for curtain wall application. North America represents one of the mature markets for aluminum frame where consumer penetration is high though, the region is further anticipated to witness surge in its market share through the foreseen time span. The U.S. is expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth however the North American market would also receive considerable support from Canada where consumer penetration is further anticipated to increase.

Application Insights

Commercial segment is a key application for aluminum frame market. In 2017, the aluminum frame consumption (sales) in commercial segment was over 1400 Kilotons, and it will reach around 2000 Kilotons in 2025. Whereas, due to rising demand for new construction buildings and increasing capital expenditure on the interiors residential hold significant share and is likely to grow at a momentous CAGR during the forecast period according to Acumen analysis.

Key Players

The players profiled in the report include Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Milgard Manufacturing Incorporated., FRAME-WORLD, Panda Windows and Doors, LLC, MiniTec, Commercial Architectural Products, Southwest Aluminum Systems, and Others.

In aluminum frame industry, country-specific rules on submissions, approvals, marketing practices, and policies by government are developing rapidly. Thus, manufacturers need to have an effective regional marketing strategy that can create an environment where the company could adapt to the ongoing changes and anticipate them.

