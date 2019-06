Focus Financial Partners To Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: FOCS) (“Focus” or the “Company”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 13, 2019, beginning at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on the Company’s business strategy, financial performance and outlook.



A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com .

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: (646) 813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

